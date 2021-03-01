ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,855,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $386.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $396.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.14.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

