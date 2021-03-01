ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $326.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $340.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,859 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.