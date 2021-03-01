ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127,661 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after buying an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $71,796,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 935,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,049,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 686,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $585,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,287,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,795,895. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

