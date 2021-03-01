ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,547 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,224 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.