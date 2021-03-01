ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $599,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $98.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

