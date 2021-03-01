ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total value of $7,646,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,702,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,920 shares of company stock worth $27,130,665 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $499.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $515.82.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

