ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,093 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $89.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

