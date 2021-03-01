ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,805.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock opened at $279.84 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,001 shares of company stock valued at $82,022,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.