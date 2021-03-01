ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Down 7%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s stock price were down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 2,448,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,543,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

