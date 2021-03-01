ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PBSFY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.06. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

