ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s (PBSFY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

