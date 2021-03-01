Prosper Price Reaches $5.02 on Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and $4.33 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper token can currently be bought for $5.02 or 0.00010247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.55 or 0.00505270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00073107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00077320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00077017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00055617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00465233 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

