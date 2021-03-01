Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares rose 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 518,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 385,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,328,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after buying an additional 771,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after buying an additional 414,517 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,020,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 259,536 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

