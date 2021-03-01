Proton (XPR) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Proton has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Proton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $25.47 million and $1.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.54 or 0.00757387 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00030667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042131 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

