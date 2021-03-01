Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), but opened at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,186,732 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of £40.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

