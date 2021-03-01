ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $84,896.21 and $152.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.79 or 0.00432026 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006138 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034003 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.97 or 0.03490302 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 180,531,004 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

