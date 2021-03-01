PTON (PTON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $230,110.23 and $17.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00771557 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00061183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00028547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00042136 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.