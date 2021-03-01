Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.38 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Public Mint has traded flat against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $19.38 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00053461 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

