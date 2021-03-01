Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 45,006 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.