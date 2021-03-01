Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,055. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

