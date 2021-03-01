PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF opened at $5.92 on Monday. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, central nervous system disorders, and inflammatory and immunological diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis, as well as pain; a superabsorbent hydrogel technology platform to treat excess weight and other chronic diseases related to the gastrointestinal pathways; a digital therapeutics to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders.

