Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Trading Up 13.6%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) traded up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.42. 764,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,463,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

