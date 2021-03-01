Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Up 4.7% This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $7.68 or 0.00015670 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $140,001.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.08 or 0.00516510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00071940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00077902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.00460334 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026405 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

