Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issued By Colliers Securities

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDRX. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $163,000.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

