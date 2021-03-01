Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE BHC opened at C$40.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.50. The stock has a market cap of C$14.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.37. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$16.30 and a 12-month high of C$41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

