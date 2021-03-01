Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Issued By Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of CFX opened at C$10.20 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$665.39 million and a PE ratio of -20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

