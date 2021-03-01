Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Issued By Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CSFB set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.44.

HBM stock opened at C$9.11 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.66%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

