Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 910,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

