Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Issued By B. Riley

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luxfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after buying an additional 339,272 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 155,553 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after buying an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

