Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $67.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth about $3,312,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 506.6% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 48,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $1,739,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.