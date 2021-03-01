Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Overstock.com, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Overstock.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $67.17 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 319.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $261,294.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

