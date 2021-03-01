Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Regal Beloit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $136.67 on Monday. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 17.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at $777,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 202.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at $432,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

