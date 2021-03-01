Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Repligen Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $212.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.56. Repligen has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

