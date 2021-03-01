Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for SITE Centers Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

SITC opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

