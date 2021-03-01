Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of STN stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,828,000 after buying an additional 202,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Stantec by 94.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1319 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

