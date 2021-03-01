Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of SHOO opened at $36.99 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 12.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

