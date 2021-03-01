Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Issued By SVB Leerink

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

TRHC opened at $40.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

