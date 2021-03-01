Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $95.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after acquiring an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.