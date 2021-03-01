Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tivity Health, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTY. Guggenheim raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 7.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 512.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,835 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tivity Health by 45.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

