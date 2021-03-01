Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Issued By Desjardins

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSP. CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$140.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.82.

WSP opened at C$110.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of C$12.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19. WSP Global has a one year low of C$59.83 and a one year high of C$127.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

