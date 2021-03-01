Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Issued By Cormark

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$10.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
