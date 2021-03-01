Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Issued By Cormark

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$10.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

TSE:ECN opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.00. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$8.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

