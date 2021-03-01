Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.16 EPS.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.95.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $168.04 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,170,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.