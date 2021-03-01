Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Monster Beverage Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,895,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

