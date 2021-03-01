Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $26.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,307,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

