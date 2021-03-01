Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.44). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.77) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of SAGE opened at $85.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

