Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Lowered by Analyst

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

APLE opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $22,150,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,947 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.