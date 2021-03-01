Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AUP stock opened at C$17.82 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$14.38 and a 12 month high of C$26.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 17.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

