Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Cut by Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CSFB lowered their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC cut Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.05.

CG stock opened at C$12.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

