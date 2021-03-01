Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Decreased by KeyCorp

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of FSS opened at $36.41 on Monday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.