Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reduced by Analyst

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Freshpet from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $155.88 on Monday. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $173.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,417.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 56.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 313,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freshpet by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 169,639 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

